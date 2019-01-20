Bulls & Bears Of The Week: CVS, EA, GM, Kinder Morgan And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a top automaker and a leading airline.

Bearish calls included a troubled utility and a video game giant.

When the big U.S. banks kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season last week, their results were a mixed bag.

Retailers offered disappointing holiday sales numbers, and sector leaders Netflix and Tesla also shared some bad news. Furthermore, things got ugly for Brexit, and legendary investor Jack Bogle passed away. And yet, the major U.S. indexes managed gains of 3 percent or so last week, partly on renewed optimism about the trade war with China.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "Analysts Praise GM's Potential After Investor Day," Elizabeth Balboa shows how well General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) management reinforced bullish theses during its recent Investor Day. Which analysts are on board?

A pricing dispute shouldn't deter CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) investors, says a key analyst in Dave Royse's "Raymond James: CVS A Strong Buy Despite Pricing Headwinds." See why not.

"Macro Weakness Aside, Delta Air Lines Analysts Largely Positive" by Shanthi Rexaline reveals why analysts are still cautiously positive on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) after the airline operator posted mixed quarterly results.

Priya Nigam's "Wells Fargo Expects Kinder Morgan To Outperform Peers In 2019" points out that while Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has some exposure to flailing PG&E, the downside risk is likely to be modest.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Pivotal Updates Media Outlook, Upgrades Viacom and Lululemon Issues Strong Q4 Guidance, Cowen Projects Upside To Consensus Estimates.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Analyst Cuts PG&E Price Target By 82%, But Still Sees Some Value," see whether there may still be value in embattled utility company PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) despite its looming bankruptcy.

Snap's CFO Departure 'Raises Additional Concerns,' Analysts Say" by Jayson Derrick shows why the departure of the Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) chief financial officer has raised some red flags among Wall Street analysts.

The third and fourth quarters of this year could be difficult for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), says "Wells Fargo Slashes Western Digital Estimates On Tough 2019 Projection" by Priya Nigam. See why.

Brett Hershman's "Electronic Arts May Have Lost Its Creative Way, Jefferies Says In Downgrade" discusses why the key profit engine at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) may have plateaued. What's next?

Be sure to check out GM Pulls Ahead Of Ford In Just About All Competitions, Morgan Stanley Says and CSX Bull, Bear React To Rail Line's Q4 Print for some bears versus bulls commentary.