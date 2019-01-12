Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included video streaming and electric vehicle leaders.

Bearish calls included a beverage giant and a popular video game outfit.

The government shutdown and trade concerns. The Consumer Electronics Show. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments that seemed to signal a weaker dollar. Corporate news was a mixed bag. Yet volatility settled somewhat and the leading U.S. indexes managed to eke out growth of 2 percent or so.

Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

See why two key analysts are positive on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) ahead of earnings, according to Wayne Duggan's "2 Analysts Get More Bullish On Netflix, Upgrade Stock To Buy."

In "Larry Ellison Invests $1B In Tesla," Elizabeth Balboa reports on why this new Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) board of directors member, who is also a friend of Elon Musk, is "digging his claws deeper and deeper into his latest project."

In Shanthi Rexaline's "McDonald's, Restaurant Brands, Chipotle Are Morgan Stanley's Top Restaurant Picks In Challenging Year For Sector," see why Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) and others are top picks in a tough time for restaurant stocks.

"4 Tech Stocks That Are Showing Signs Of Life Right Now" by Spencer Israel reveals why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and others may be on an uptrend in the new year.

Priya Nigam's "Raymond James Upgrades Nokia, Cites Improved Wireless Spending Trends" examines how improving trends in wireless spending could boost Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).

Also have a look at "An Active Idea For High Shareholder Yield."

Bears

In "Wall Street Remains Divided On Nike," Brett Hershman looks at why some analysts are bearish on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) even though it closed 2018 strongly. Who thinks earnings growth will decelerate and who thinks its valuation is overstretched?

Dave Royse's "Activision Plunges on Loss Of 'Destiny,' KeyBanc Lowers Price Target" discusses what may happen now that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has lost a best-selling franchise.

"Credit Suisse Sounds Alarm On Risks To Nvidia Estimates" by Shanthi Rexaline shows why one analyst reduced its forecasts for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) after channel checks.

In Wayne Duggan's "Imperial Downgrades Delta And United Continental, Sees Clear Skies For Most Other US Airline Stocks ," see what sets Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) apart from its peers.

A lack of catalysts is a problem facing Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD), according to "Anheuser Busch Analyst Says Share Price Has Gone Too Flat, M&A Unlikely" by Priya Nigam. Will that outweigh other tailwinds?

Be sure to check out "How 7 New Laws Affected Stocks In The Last Week" as well.

