Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in electric vehicles and video games.

Bearish calls included social media and e-commerce companies.

Even last week's holiday break did little to calm the volatility, and the markets appear to have settled into bear territory. Yet, the big U.S. indexes ended the week up more than 3 percent. If there was another bright spot this past week, it was news of the best holiday retail sales results in years. That was particularly true for the e-commerce leader.

The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In Shanthi Rexaline's "12 Tech Trends To Watch Over The Next 12 Months," see what could boost Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in 2019.

Jayson Derrick's "Ives, Munster Like Tesla's New Board Members" examines reaction to the board of directors changes at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) mandated by an SEC settlement.

In "Bank of America's Favorite Stock Ideas For 2019," Dave Royse shows why General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and others may be worth a look for the coming year.

See why one key analyst is bullish on beaten-down Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) above its rivals, according to Wayne Duggan's "Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'.

"Under Armour Has Opened The Most Mall Stores Since 2011, Sears Closed The Most" by Brett Hershman reveals why company-owned stores such as Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) have bucked the retail trend.

Bears

In "A Brewing Data Scandal Is The Last Thing Amazon Needs," Luis Aureliano looks at what might just pull e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) into a potential data scandal.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) had a rough 2018 due to multiple privacy-related scandals, says "Aegis Capital's Anthony Says Facebook Has A Credibility Problem" by Jayson Derrick.

In Wayne Duggan's "JCPenney Becomes A Penny Stock," see why another of America's former retail stalwarts appears to be on the brink of disaster. Can J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares get back above the psychological $1 mark?

Dave Royse's "Analyst: 2020 Campaign Could Shift Policy Toward Ethanol Industry Over Refiners" discusses what a renewed focus on ethanol use could mean for likes of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK).

"Will The Bear Market Continue In 2019? The Street Debates What's Next" by Jayson Derrick shows which top analyst sees six more months of selling and who thinks that the worst is yet to come.

