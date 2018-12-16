Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a leading telecom and the FANG stocks.

Bearish calls included a rival telecom giant and an oil supermajor.

The major U.S. indexes ended last week in the red once again and remain down modestly year-to-date, bringing more fears of a bear market. And once again, trade concerns get some of the blame for the market uncertainty, as do ongoing shenanigans in Washington, D.C. and across the pond. But the week wasn't without a silver lining or two.

Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "DA Davidson Says Buy The Dip In Apple" Wayne Duggan shows why the sell-off in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been overdone, according to one analyst. What will be more than enough to offset slumping iPhone unit sales?

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Most FAANG Stocks Are In Bear Territory — But Still A Good Bet For Long-Term Investors," see why Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and its fellow FANG stocks are not down for the count.

Jayson Derrick's "GE Gets Big Upgrade As Longtime JPMorgan Bear Lifts Rating" examines why one top analyst believes the bottom may be near for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

"Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T" by Brett Hershman reveals why an attractive risk-reward profile led to an analyst upgrade of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), as well as how the recent pullback has made the telecom's stock look more appealing.

The latest Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) investor day highlighted the sustainability of the company's earnings, says Priya Nigam's "Raymond James Sees Favorable Positioning In Delta Air Lines, But Market Unimpressed."

Also have a look at "12 Hilarious Wall Street Twitter Accounts."

Bears

Three factors explain why Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) investors shouldn't expect any additional upside, says "With Valuation Priced In, Morgan Stanley Downgrades Verizon" by Jayson Derrick.

In Wayne Duggan's "Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon Investors," see why Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is not well-positioned for major swings in oil prices.

Dave Royse's "Starbucks Analysts Have Lukewarm Reaction To China, Delivery Plans" discusses why some analysts came away from the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) investor day meeting lukewarm on the stock.

In "Morgan Stanley Downgrades FireEye As Stock Meets Bullish Targets," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why the recent outperformance of FireEye Inc (NYSE: FEYE) is expected by some to fade soon.

"Sell-Side Debates First Solar's Costs, Gross Margins" by Shanthi Rexaline discusses some challenges that could weigh on shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLSR) going forward. But is it all doom and gloom?

Be sure to check out "What 5 Of The World's Most Successful CEOs Accomplish Before 8 AM" as well.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.