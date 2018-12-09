Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Ford, Nike, Verizon And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls the leading EV maker and a couple of social media giants.

Bearish calls included a top automaker and a telecom giant.

In another wild week in the stock markets, not only did the major U.S. indexes end the week about 6 percent lower, but they're in the red for the year to date. A yield curve inversion was partly responsible for market turmoil, but so was an arrest that threatened what looked like a possible easing of trade tensions between China and the United States early in the week. The week ended with news of OPEC production cuts and the nomination of a new U.S. Attorney General.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Jayson Derrick's "Pro: Apple's Chart Shows No Major Trends Are Broken" examines three encouraging developments that may comfort Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors, according to a technical analyst.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be one of few automakers to expand its two-year earnings, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Jefferies Upgrades Tesla To Buy On Capacity To Self-Fund, Potential To Split With Musk."

In "Guggenheim Is Bullish On Twitter Due To 'Snackability,' Neutral On Facebook" Jayson Derrick suggests one reason why Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) stands out against its social media peers.

"Analyst Sees Android Redesign As Catalyst For Snap To 'Regain Swagger'" by Brett Hershman reveals why one analyst says growth at Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) may be reinvigorated.

In Todd Shriber's "A Bullish View On A New Sector ETF," see why, despite weakness in the FANG stocks, there is reason to be bullish on the prospects for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLC).

Also have a look at What A Yield Curve Inversion Means For Traders.

Bears

Not everyone buys the argument Apple is a luxury brand that by default warrants a premium valuation in its stock, says "What You Need To Know From HSBC's Apple Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick.

In Hannah Genig's "The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon, Upgrades AT&T," see why Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has become less compelling for one top analyst.

In "Morgan Stanley Warns Ford Layoffs Could Outpace GM Cuts," Elizabeth Balboa looks at where Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) restructuring efforts may be focused in the first half of the coming year could.

Brett Hershman's "Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike In A Different Manner Than You Think" discusses why tariffs will have an indirect impact on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

"HP Reports A Clean Q4 Beat, But Headwinds Keep Analysts On The Sidelines" by Shanthi Rexaline lists the challenges that HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) will face going forward, including Intel CPU shortages.

Be sure to check out Leon Cooperman Argues To Bring The Uptick Rule Back; Trader Thinks The Rule Prevents Accurate Market Pricing as well.