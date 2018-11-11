Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Ford, Target And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included entertainment and retail giants.

Bearish calls included some iconic names as well

The big news of the past week was, of course, the outcome of the midterm elections, followed by speculation on what that could mean for the stock market, government initiatives, sectors such as energy, and even the burgeoning cannabis industries. Immediately after the election, a new, acting U.S. Attorney General was named, which also could impact investors.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "The Street Weighs In On Disney's Q4 Earnings, ESPN And Streaming Among Highlights" Wayne Duggan shows which analyst believes Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will at some point "out-Netflix Netflix."

Jayson Derrick's "Cowen: 5 Reasons Target Will Outperform" examines why the bullish case for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock is backed up by momentum across several key areas, including e-commerce results.

The featured analyst remains bullish on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), for three key reasons, all revealed in "KeyBanc Stays Bullish On Alibaba After 2019 Guidance Cut" by Hannah Genig.

"Piper Jaffray Upgrades Under Armour, Sees Path To Sales Growth" by Brett Hershman reveals why one key analyst upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) a week after its biggest share gain in a decade.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Teva To Deliver Cost Cuts, Earnings Surprise In Coming Years, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade," see what investors can expect from the ongoing restructuring at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA).

Also have a look at Is The Rally Over For Gold?

Bears

Jayson Derrick's "Apple Shares Dip After Rosenblatt Downgrade" discusses why the bullish case for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) can no longer be justified, according to one key analyst. It was the second downgrade in as many days.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Would Ford Survive Another Recession? Elon Musk Thinks That's Unlikely," see why a strong economic headwind could blow Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) right off track.

Valuing General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock on a sum-of-the-parts basis is a mistake, according to Jayson Derrick's "Gordon Haskett: Why General Electric Shares Have Downside To $5."

"A US Beer Industry Review: Seltzers Sizzle, Big Domestic Brands Fall Out Of Favor" by Shanthi Rexaline takes a look why Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) and the industry are facing challenging times.

In "Activision Blizzard Q3 Takeaways: 'Call Of Duty,' E-Sports And More," Hannah Genig looks at why the latest Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) earnings report failed to impress some analysts.

Be sure to check out Tariffs, Drug Prices, Legislative Gridlock: What Economists Are Watching Following The Midterm Election as well.