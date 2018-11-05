Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The iPhone maker featured in both bullish and bearish calls after its reports.

Other notable calls included a top automaker and e-commerce and pharma giants.

A wild and spooky October for investors came to a close last week, with some markets in correction territory. It was also a week that brought another solid employment report, and perhaps the most anticipated quarterly results of each earnings reporting season.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"UBS: Apple Watch Demand Has Only Just Begun" by Brett Hershman reveals why one key analyst feels the smartwatch from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is still in the early innings of its potential, particularly in certain markets.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ford To Buy, Restructuring Plan Yields Favorable Opportunities," see why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) may deserve more appreciation that it has been getting.

In "Victor Anthony Says Buy Into Amazon's Weakness, Raises Target To $2,225" Wayne Duggan shows why the recent sell-off in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be an obvious buying opportunity.

Jayson Derrick's "3 Reasons To Buy GE, According to UBS" examines why the bullish case for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock is backed up by three potential catalysts. Has "peak uncertainty" really passed?

With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), near-term weakness is offset by long-term potential, according to an analyst featured in "Cowen's Bullish Thesis 'Unchanged' After AMD's Q3 Print" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Bears

Jayson Derrick's "Bank Of America Cites Near-Term Concerns In Apple Downgrade" discusses why "troublesome" near-term trends at the iPhone maker and Apply Pay and iTunes provider has put the bullish case on pause.

"BMO Downgrades Pfizer After Q3 Print, Says Risk-Reward 'Fairly Balanced'" by Shanthi Rexaline takes a look why mixed third-quarter results and other headwinds prompted on key analyst to downgrade Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

In Brett Hershman's "Bank of America Analyst Says American Eagle Comps Have Peaked," see what prompted a top analyst to turn bearish on apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NASDAQ: AEO).

There are a number of concerns about Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) moving forward, according to Jayson Derrick's "Susquehanna Downgrades Kraft Heinz After Q3 Earnings Miss."

In "Analyst: GoPro's New HERO7 Unlikely To Save The Day," Shanthi Rexaline looks at why the latest GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) launch might not be enough to boost the stock right now. But is there any hope in Black Friday?

