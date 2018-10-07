Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included an old-school conglomerate and a media giant.

Bearish calls included a semiconductor leader and an oil supermajor.

The first week of the third quarter was a busy one, with crude prices hitting highs, tensions running high in Washington and some big CEO changes. It was the week when NAFTA ceased to exist, pending Congressional approval; Jeff Bezos dethroned Bill Gates; and a report was published on a massive data center infiltration by China. The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 pulled back modestly.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "GE Grabs A Pair Of New Upgrades Following CEO Change" Wayne Duggan shows why some analysts see the surprise chief executive change as a game-changer for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

In Jayson Derrick's "KeyBanc Lifts Square's Price Target To $115 After Encouraging Survey Results," see why a survey of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) sellers impressed one analyst.

"Netflix Who? 3 Media Stocks That Look Like They're Back In Favor" by Spencer Israel shows why Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and other media stocks have begun to show life in recent weeks.

Brett Hershman's "Analyst Stretches Lululemon's Price Target After Meeting With New CEO" examines why the upward trajectory this year at Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is expected to continue.

One top analyst is upbeat on Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and some of its rivals, according to "JPMorgan More Bullish On Credit Cards Ahead Of Q3 Earnings" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Bears

Elizabeth Balboa's "Bank Of America: Tesla's Q3 Numbers 'Good, Not Great'" discusses why the positives for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be transitory in nature.

In "Barclays Downgrades Intel, Says Chipmaker Faces 'Costly Battle' With AMD For Market Share," Shanthi Rexaline looks at why Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has had to battle for market share.

In Hannah Genig's "Goldman Sachs Steps To The Sidelines On ConocoPhillips Amid Continued Outperformance," see why one analyst likes ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) but sees better upside elsewhere.

The market is now pricing in a lot of positivity on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), says Brett Hershman's "Analyst: Nike's Capacity To Surprise Investors On The Upside 'Not As Substantial Anymore'."

"Macquarie Turns Sour On PepsiCo, Downgrades Stock" by Jayson Derrick reveals some factors likely to remain a drag on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) moving forward.

