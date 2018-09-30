Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, IBM, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in e-commerce, smartphones and footwear.

Bearish calls included a struggling conglomerate and an electric vehicle leader.

Much attention was taken up by the kerfuffle in Washington this past week, but there was also a Federal Reserve rate hike and Elon Musk came under more fire. The big U.S. indexes were little moved as the third calendar quarter came to an end.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "6 Reasons To Love Apple, According To JPMorgan" Wayne Duggan points out why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has simply too many positive catalysts to ignore as it is reborn as a services company.

Leadership in two large and rapidly growing markets will continue to boost Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), says "Stifel Predicts 'Continued Share Gains' For Amazon, Ups Price Target " by Shanthi Rexaline.

Brett Hershman's "Sell-Side Overwhelmingly Bullish On Nike Despite Post-Earnings Pullback" examines how the latest Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) quarter was clean overall, but investor expectations ran high.

In Jayson Derrick's "UBS Upgrade Gives IBM Shares A Boost," see why the bullish case for IBM (NYSE: IBM) is based on a combination of conservative expectations, underappreciated catalysts and a compelling valuation.

"GoPro Embarks On A New Adventure, Oppenheimer Says In Upgrade" by Hannah Genig shows how GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) management has implemented a strategy to reset the camera company.

Bears

Elizabeth Balboa's "Vertical Group's Gordon Johnson Thinks More SEC Charges Will Come For Tesla: 'Fraud Is In The DNA'" examines why things may get worse for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

"Oppenheimer Technical Analyst On GE: 'Stay Away'" by Jayson Derrick shows why General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are in a "very clearly defined falling channel," according to one expert quoted in the article.

In Hannah Genig's "Oppenheimer Downgrades Comcast After $40B Sky Bid, Projects Increasing Competitive Pressure," see why Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a relatively high new pro forma valuation.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) may have been one of the biggest winners of 2018, says Wayne Duggan's " Northland Downgrades AMD On 'Irrational Expectations' ," but has the rally run its course?

In "Geron Plunges As Johnson & Johnson Unit Discontinues Blood Cancer Drug Collaboration," Shanthi Rexaline looks at what's next for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) after the sell-off.

