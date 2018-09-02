Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Chipotle, Lululemon And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Both bullish and bearish calls included the leading e-commerce giant.

Other calls included cannabis, cruise line, electric vehicle and fuel cell picks.

The summer is winding down, and many investors, analysts and others are taking last-minute time off. But it was also a week of new trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada, and with eyes turning with anticipation to Cupertino, along with plenty of speculation about what a new iPhone might look like.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Morgan Stanley Lifts Amazon's Price Target To $2,500, Bullish On Waymo's Prospects For Alphabet" by Jayson Derrick shows why one top analyst turned more bullish on FANG stocks Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

In "MKM Partners: Twitter Has Potential For 30-40% Annual Returns" Shanthi Rexaline examines what makes Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) "unique, resilient and improving," according to the featured analyst.

Brett Hershman's "Royal Caribbean Sailing Higher After Upgrade" shows why investors continue to re-engage on cruise stocks. Find out how Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is faring.

See what contributed to strong momentum at Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) in its second quarter, according to "Cowen Stretches Lululemon's Target To $175 Following Strong Q2 Earnings" by Hannah Genig.

In Wayne Duggan's "Tilray's First Earnings Print Gives Cannabis Stocks Another Boost," see why the first public quarterly report from Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gave a boost to the industry.

Also have a look at Warren Buffett Explains Why Stocks Are More Valuable Today Than In The Past.

Bears

"This Technical Analyst Expects Amazon's Stock To Make A U-Turn" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that now that Amazon shares have traded north of $2,000 apiece for the first time, the stock is more likely to move down than up.

In Wayne Duggan's "Canaccord Cuts Tesla Price Target, Suggests New Company Leadership," see why, with the going-private drama over, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors are focused on its problems again.

Should investors be wary of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)? Check out Shanthi Rexaline 's "Memory Exposure Drives BofA Downgrade Of Lam Research, Applied Materials; Analyst Says KLA-Tencor A Defensive Pick."

In "Newly Public Bloom Energy Downgraded By Credit Suisse On Valuation: 'Much Work Remains To Be Done'," Hannah Genig looks at what prompted a downgrade of Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) this past week.

Jayson Derrick's "Wedbush Turns Bearish On Chipotle, Says Risks Are Underappreciated" examines some underappreciated risks at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).

Be sure to check out 4 Investment Trends That Are Transforming Emerging Markets as well.