Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Nike, Tesla And More

The broader markets saw modest gains to start off the second half of 2018, led by the Nasdaq with its more than 3 percent bump this past week. This came even as the trade war between the United States and China became a certainty.

Bulls

"BofA: IT Hardware Stocks Are Losing Appeal To Funds, But Apple Has Further Upside Potential" by Shanthi Rexaline discusses why waning interest among fund managers in no reason to give up on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares.

In "Gene Munster Concedes 'Credible Bear Case' For Tesla But Remains A Believer," Elizabeth Balboa examines why one prominent bull is sticking with Tesla Inc (NYSE: TSLA) despite its headwinds in the near term.

Jayson Derrick's "Fed Stress Test Shows Wells Fargo's Main Overhang Is Gone, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade" show Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has exceeded expectations, including a bigger than expected buyback plan.

The broadening investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is unlikely to create more risk to its bottom line, according to an analyst in "Fed's Broader Facebook Data Privacy Investigation Unlikely To Create New Material Risk" by Wayne Duggan.

In Ezra Schwarzbaum's "RBC Capital Markets: Kosmos Energy Has 25% Upside Ahead," see why higher oil prices are just one of the things expected to benefit Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) in the coming months.

Bears

"The Semiconductor Stocks That Fund Managers Love And Hate" by Wayne Duggan points out that fund managers have remained skeptical of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). See what their top pick is.

In Brett Hershman's "LeBron's Move To Los Angeles: What It Means For Nike, Adidas And Puma," see why one key analyst sees little positive for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) the latest NBA changes, but do others agree?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and others could face challenges in how to best integrate new technologies into the dining experience, according to "Morningstar's Restaurant Analyst Projects Further Store Closures In Sector" by Jayson Derrick.

In "Argus: Carnival's Near-Term Outlook Is Weak," Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at why Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) appears to be in for a turbulent near term due to various challenges, according to an independent research firm.

Ezra Schwarzbaum's "JPMorgan Is 'Hopeful' For Gannett, But Concerns Remain" examines why one top analyst sees Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) as an underperformer despite its strong brand and recent acquisition.

