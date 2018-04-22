Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included big cloud plays, a leading retailer and a social media giant.

Bearish calls included an electric vehicle leader, a struggling industrial giant and a big pharma.

The broader equity markets are around 3 percent higher than two weeks ago, thanks in part to the largely solid first-quarter results posted so far. Benzinga has continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Twitter Ad Business Finally Enticing; Morgan Stanley Upgrades" by Elizabeth Balboa shows why Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) could be poised for strong revenue growth.

In "KeyBanc: Microsoft Is One Of The Market's Fastest-Growing, Best Cloud Plays," Shanthi Rexaline examines how Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is well-positioned for further upside.

Brett Hershman's "Baird Expects Nike To Reach North American Inflection With New Products" shows why Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is upbeat about its innovation and the return to a pull model.

For a look at what Wall Street thinks of the cloud storage giant Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), check out Wayne Duggan's "Dropbox Quiet Period Expires And Analysts Speak Up."

In Jayson Derrick's "Walmart: 3 Reasons Why Argus Is Turning Bullish," see why shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) may now appear attractive after they have fallen 20 percent.

Bears

"GE's Earnings Beat Fails To Change This Bear Analyst's Mind" by Jayson Derrick looks at why a prominent bear says there is "absolutely no change" in his stance on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) after the earnings beat.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "UBS: Changes To Tesla's Automation Process Are 'Concerning'," see why some sell-side analysts remain pessimistic about production at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Growth at Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) wasn't enough to satisfy some expectations, according to "Argus Cites Disappointing Organic Growth In Procter & Gamble Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick.

In "KLR Downgrades 3 E&P Names On Valuation Concerns," Shanthi Rexaline reviews recent downgrades of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) and its peers.

Elizabeth Balboa's "One Up, One Down: Morgan Stanley Flips Merck, Bristol-Myers Ratings" suggests that a Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) cancer treatment has lost its edge.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

