Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included top mining stocks and a Detroit automaker.

Bearish calls featured biotech stocks and a key cloud player.

Rising concerns about a trade war, another interest rate increase and a social media darling that's facing increased scrutiny were among the reasons for a sell-off late in the week. Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorites. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that could be worth another look.

Bulls

"Morgan Stanley: Underperformance In DowDuPont Provides An Attractive Entry Point" by Shanthi Rexaline points out that DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) now trades at a 10-percent discount to its peers.

In "Morgan Stanley: Majority Of Ford's $63 Billion Pickup Business Tied To Commercial End Markets," Bill Haddad examines how Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) might be underappreciated by investors.

Wayne Duggan's "Goldman Sachs Initiates On A Slew Of Metal and Mining Stocks" looks at stocks, including Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX), that one top analyst likes now.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has hit on a winning strategy that gives it a distinct advantage, according to Taylor Cox's "Roku CFO: We've Been Successfully Competing With Apple, Amazon For Years."

In Brett Hershman's "Gap Is One Of 2018's 'Most Compelling Specialty Retail Ideas,' Says Bluefin Research Partners," see why Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) may be underappreciated by investors.

Also have a look at "A Dividend Alternative To Broad Market Exposure."

Bears

"Oracle's Cloud Transition Isn't Fast Enough, KeyBanc Says In Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick takes a look at the prospects for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to catch up with its cloud peers.

In Todd Shriber's "Why A Netflix Departure From This Consumer ETF Could Drive A Bearish Stance," see what happens when media names like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) move out of the consumer discretionary sector.

One top analyst has turned bearish on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and others, according to "Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe: JPMorgan Downgrades 4 Biotechs In Portfolio Rebalancing" by Elizabeth Balboa.

In "Biotech Winners And Losers From Congress' Latest Funding Bill," Wayne Duggan points to Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) as one of the losers in the latest federal budget.

Elizabeth Balboa's "4 Stocks To Watch Following The FDA's Proposal To Lower Nicotine In Cigarettes" shows what rules changes could mean for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and others.

Be sure to check out "The Best Lessons Gen Z Can Teach Us About Money" as well.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.