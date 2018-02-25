Benzinga has featured looks at many investor

Bullish calls included sector leaders in retail, technology and transportation.

Bearish calls featured a struggling social media company and a top financial name.

While volatility may have settled somewhat in the past week or so, the specter of rising interest rates remains. Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish post.

Bulls

"MKM Partners Raises Alphabet Price Target As Cloud Growth Continues" by Bill Haddad shows why a key analyst feels the cloud business could become a meaningful growth engine for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

In "Analysts Defend Walmart's Quarter," Wayne Duggan features comments from analysts looking beyond the recent disappointing earnings report from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Was the sell-off overdone due to short-term noise?

Jayson Derrick's "HP Enterprise Misunderstood By The Street, Loop Capital Markets Says In Upgrade" discusses why the move to the downside in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares may be unjustified.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is positioned for higher valuation and earnings growth as it capitalizes on tailwinds such as rising interest rates, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Bernstein Says FedEx Could Rise To $315 In Two Years."

In Bill Haddad's "Analyst: United Technologies, Honeywell Remain Leaders In Competitive Aerospace Market," see why United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) will continue to benefit from global construction and sector growth.

Bears

"Kylie Jenner Isn't A Fan Of New Snapchat" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at the tweet that sent shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) plunging last week. But the social media company has had more troubles than just one disgruntled celebrity user — or former user.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "'Suboptimal' Risk-Return Triggers Capital One Downgrade," see why bank and credit card issuer Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has little room for multiple expansion and and what could be a better alternative.

Changes in technology are already disrupting TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) and its peers, according to "Blockchain Technology Is About To Disrupt Travel, But Wall Street Is Oblivious" by Luis Aureliano.

In "New Names, Old Classics Among Short Sellers' Top Stocks," Wayne Duggan shows why short sellers lately have had their eyes on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) and some others.

Jayson Derrick's "Morgan Stanley: After 20% Drop, Roku Still Has Downside" suggests that the valuation of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) remains "stretched" even after a 20-percent plunge in the wake of fourth-quarter results.

