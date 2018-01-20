Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: Apple, Eli Lilly, GE, Nike And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured the iPhone maker and the world's largest retailer.

Bearish calls included an iconic conglomerate and a pharma giant.

The markets again are hitting new all-time highs, even with the bull nearly nine years old and the squabbling in Washington at a fever pitch. And as it does every week, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks.

Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Munster: Apple Is Flush With Cash, But Don't Expect Big M&A" by Jayson Derrick looks at how this prominent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) bull interprets the announcement that the consumer electronics giant will repatriate its cash hoard.

In "Nike Set For North American Sales Growth, Says Wedbush," Brett Hershman shows how Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) has found itself in a position it's unaccustomed to in North America: the comeback kid.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Nvidia Is The Beneficiary Of A Supercomputing 'Arms Race'" examines why, according to one top Wall Street analyst, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stands to gain from the strength in gaming.

Various initiatives have pushed Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares up more than 50 percent over the past year, according to Jayson Derrick's "Goldman Sachs Upgrades Walmart To Buy, Credits Tax Reform."

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Groupon Bears Are Dwindling As Business Stabilizes," see why the market is gradually warming to Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN). Why does one top analyst now have "increasing confidence" in the company?

Bears

"GE Takes $6 Billion Hit On Its Insurance Portfolio, CNBC Says Breakup Could Come In The Spring" by Jayson Derrick points out that its CEO said significant changes are forthcoming at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

In Wayne Duggan's "GoPro, Kodak Capture Short Sellers' Attention" see why short sellers recently have moved on GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) as they struggle to turn around.

The honeymoon for Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is over, according to one key analyst. "Jefferies Downgrades Symantec, Says Guidance Is 'Unachievable'" by Shanthi Rexaline asks what's next for the cybersecurity firm.

Jayson Derrick's "Eli Lilly's Risks Could Be Underappreciated" examines why investors may be missing the risk surrounding the biggest diabetes franchise at Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY).

In "Technical Strategist Turns Cautious Amid Parabolic Run: 'Healthy Correction May Be Just Around The Corner'," Wayne Duggan points out which sectors may take the biggest hits when the market correction comes and how to play it.

