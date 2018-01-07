Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured giants in the consumer electronics and entertainment arenas.

Bearish calls included discount retailers and a social media leaders.

The new year is off to a strong start in the equity markets. And as it does every week, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"7 Top Picks For 2018 And Their Corresponding ETFs" by Elizabeth Balboa looks at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and other top picks that one notable Wall Street analyst says should outperform related exchange traded funds

In "Here's Why Apple Is Drexel's Top IT Pick For 2018," Shanthi Rexaline focuses on why the iPhone- and Mac- maker is one of the top picks of this key Wall Street analyst. A $1-trillion in market cap is just one of the positives cited.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Macquarie: In The Content Wars, Disney 'By Far' The Most Likely To Succeed" offers a look at how the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) acquisition of Fox assets sets the company up for growth.

Semiconductor investors who stick it out in 2018 will be glad they did, says Wayne Duggan's "Nvidia, AMD Among Top Semis In 2018, According To Bank Of America." NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is just one top pick.

In Jayson Derrick's "Wall Street Praises Netflix's Outlook As Price Increases Begin To Take Effect," see why one key analyst believes the ride at Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is not yet over.

Be sure to check out 4 Health Care Stocks Prescribed As Buys By Goldman Sachs for another bullish call.

Bears

"Teva Vs Mylan: Wells Fargo Weighs In" by Wayne Duggan shows why buyers of the dip in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) may have been misguided. But is competitor Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) a better option?

In Brett Hershman's "Snap Vs. Twitter: Who Will Thrive In 2018?" see why Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) may have entered 2018 with similar valuations, but one may be the next MySpace.

See what may be holding Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares back, according to "Western Digital Downgraded, BMO Says Shares Are Range-Bound" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Jayson Derrick's "Wells Fargo Calls A Peak In Discount Retail, Downgrades TJ Maxx's Parent Co." reveals what changes led one analyst to downgrade TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).

In "Viacom Left Behind In Fundamental Media Shift, Macquarie Says," Jayson Derrick takes a look at why one bear is taking an even "tougher stance" on Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) and its sector.

Also see 10 Worst Stocks Of 2017.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

