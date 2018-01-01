Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, GE, Starbucks, Tesla, And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured giants in the coffee and electric vehicle arenas.

Bearish calls included an old-school conglomerate and a specialty retailer.

With the attention of many investors, traders and analysts elsewhere for the holidays, the week between Christmas and New Years can be very quiet. But as it does every week, Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are some of this past week's posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Munster Remains 'Upbeat' On Tesla Despite Model 3 Concerns" by Jayson Derrick looks at why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) still has the support of many notable Wall Street analysts and experts.

In "8 Retail Stocks That Outperformed The Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Season," Wayne Duggan shows why Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and others were winners this holiday season.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Financials, Fannie And Freddie: One Analyst's Big Ideas For 2018" offers a look at how Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and others are likely to benefit from the new tax law.

One key analyst disagrees with recent forecasts for weak Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone X sales in the coming quarter, according to Jayson Derrick's "Cuts To Apple iPhone Estimates 'Highly Unlikely,' Says Gene Munster."

In Jayson Derrick's Wake Up And Smell The Buy: Tigress Initiates Coverage On Starbucks," see why this key analyst likes the prospects for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the new year.

Bears

"General Electric 'Moving In The Right Direction,' But Tigress Not Buyers Right Now" by Jayson Derrick shows why it may be too soon to line up for the turnaround at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

In Todd Shriber's "Consumer Staples ETFs Leave Investors Hungry In 2017," see why consumer goods plays such as Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) had little to offer for exchange traded funds in the past year.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and others were dropped from one top picks list to make room for new selections, says "Stephens Drops 18 Names From Best Ideas List Before The New Year" by Jayson Derrick.

Craig Jones's "The Upside Potential Of Flowers.com Has Wilted, Analyst Says" reveals why one analyst downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) despite still liking the stock.

In "Tough Year For Retail: The Stores That Closed In 2017," Jayson Derrick takes a look at one of the biggest retail trends of 2017. See who shuttered more stores than Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) during the year.

Also see whether it was a bullish or bearish year for Benzinga readers in Our Most-Read Stories Of The Year.