Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

However, much of the attention last week was on the latest launches from the iPhone maker.

Reactions to the event show the company's pervasive influence on its industry and the broader markets.

While Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks last week, much of the attention of investors and analysts was on the latest launches from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), not just what they mean for the company, but also the industry, sector and broader markets. Here are some of the more bearish and bullish calls on Apple from this past week.

"10 Years Later, iPhone X Arrives" by Mark Fritz focused on the unveiling of the company's newest flagship smartphone, marking the 10th anniversary of the iconic, game-changing device. While trade magazines had leaked many of the features in the lead up to the presentation, the announcement still had plenty to please the die-hard followers. Most of the drama was over its price point.

In "Everything You Need To Know About Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple 4K TV," Elizabeth Balboa featured the product reveals aside from the iPhone 8 and iPhone X that also merited interest. The Apple Watch Series 3 will include built-in cellular capabilities, and the Apple TV 4K, the next generation of Apple TV, will stream video in HDR.

Elizabeth Balboa's "All The Stocks That Moved During Apple's Product Unveil Event" offers a look at Apple's pervasive influence via the reaction in share prices of everything from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) to China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU).

For a look at one of the week's other big stories, check out So, What's The Next Move For Equifax (NYSE: EFX)?

One analyst believes the exclusion of a particular frequency in the latest Apple and Samsung Electronic device launches is a "clear negative" for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), according to "Did Apple And Samsung's New Products Just Throw T-Mobile Under The Bus?" by Shanthi Rexaline. What does that mean for shares?



In Elizabeth Balboa's "Munster Talks Apple's 'One More Thing,' Product Cannibalization, Future In Services," see how one key analyst sees the latest product launches stacking up against the past, as well as why the company's future may lie in services rather than hardware. Will this approach yield positive results?

"The Reviews Are In: Apple Needed To Go Bolder, Better With New Lineup Of iPhones" by Mark Fritz examines why the reviews are "pretty mixed for the ballyhooed phone of the future." See specifically what reviews from Forbes, CNET, Endgadget, Wired -- and even Edward Snowden -- had to say after the Apple PR blitz began to fade.

Also see Anheuser-Busch Now An Emerging Markets Brewer for something completely different.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Posted-In: Anheuser-Busch Apple Apple TV Apple Watch china unicom Equifax IntelTrading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.