Top 4 Mid-Cap Stocks In The Diversified Electronics Industry With The Highest ROE

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:21 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top mid-cap diversified electronics stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of return on equity. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Hubbell
HUB
is 19.23%. Hubbell's revenue for the same period is $3.04 billion. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Dolby Laboratories
DLB
is 15.47%. Dolby's PEG ratio is 1.26. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Acuity Brands
AYI
is 13.79%. Acuity had $267.50 million in total cash for the latest quarter. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Molex
MOLX
is 11.30%. Molex's operating margin for the same period is 10.97%.

