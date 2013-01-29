Top 4 Mid-Cap Stocks In The Diversified Electronics Industry With The Highest ROE

Below are the top mid-cap diversified electronics stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of return on equity. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Hubbell

HUB

is 19.23%. Hubbell's revenue for the same period is $3.04 billion. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Dolby Laboratories

DLB

is 15.47%. Dolby's PEG ratio is 1.26. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Acuity Brands

AYI

is 13.79%. Acuity had $267.50 million in total cash for the latest quarter. The trailing-twelve-month return on equity at Molex

MOLX

is 11.30%. Molex's operating margin for the same period is 10.97%.