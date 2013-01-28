ñol

Top 4 NYSE Stocks In The Business Software & Services Industry With The Highest Operating Margin

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:02 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top business software & services stocks on the NYSE in terms of operating margin. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at Solera Holdings
SLH
is 29.76%. Solera's ROE for the same period is 14.26%. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at Iron Mountain
IRM
is 20.10%. Iron Mountain's revenue for the same period is $2.99 billion. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at Amdocs
DOX
is 13.63%. Amdocs had $1.12 billion in total cash for the latest quarter. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at Convergys
CVG
is 8.30%. Convergys' PEG ratio is 2.34.

