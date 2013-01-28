Top 4 Stocks In The Beverages-Wineries & Distillers Industry With The Highest Revenue Estimates

Below are the top beverages-wineries & distillers stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of revenue estimate for the current year. Analysts expect Diageo plc

DEO

to post revenue of $17.98 billion for the year ending June, 2013. Diageo had $1.73 billion in total cash for the latest quarter. Constellation Brands

STZ

is likely to post revenue of $2.76 billion in the year ending February, 2013. Constellation's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 20.34%. Beam

BEAM

may report revenue of $2.45 billion in the year ending December, 2012. Beam's PEG ratio is 2.17. Central European Distribution

CEDC

is expected to report revenue of $845.50 million for the year ending December, 2012. CEDC's trailing-twelve-month ROA is 1.26%.