Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Multimedia & Graphics Software Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio

Below are the top small-cap multimedia & graphics software stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of PEG ratio. Changyou.comCYOU
has a PEG ratio of 0.69. Changyou.com's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $603.65 million. RoviROVI
has a PEG ratio of 0.79. Rovi's trailing-twelve-month ROA is 1.56%. Shanda GamesGAME
has a PEG ratio of 0.94. Shanda Games' trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 30.34%. Take-Two Interactive SoftwareTTWO
has a PEG ratio of 8.41. Take-Two had $328.28 million in total cash for the latest quarter.
