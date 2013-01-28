Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Multimedia & Graphics Software Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio

Below are the top small-cap multimedia & graphics software stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of PEG ratio. Changyou.com

CYOU

has a PEG ratio of 0.69. Changyou.com's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $603.65 million. Rovi

ROVI

has a PEG ratio of 0.79. Rovi's trailing-twelve-month ROA is 1.56%. Shanda Games

GAME

has a PEG ratio of 0.94. Shanda Games' trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 30.34%. Take-Two Interactive Software

TTWO

has a PEG ratio of 8.41. Take-Two had $328.28 million in total cash for the latest quarter.