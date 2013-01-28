ñol

Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Multimedia & Graphics Software Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 12:54 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top small-cap multimedia & graphics software stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of PEG ratio. Changyou.com
CYOU
has a PEG ratio of 0.69. Changyou.com's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $603.65 million. Rovi
ROVI
has a PEG ratio of 0.79. Rovi's trailing-twelve-month ROA is 1.56%. Shanda Games
GAME
has a PEG ratio of 0.94. Shanda Games' trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 30.34%. Take-Two Interactive Software
TTWO
has a PEG ratio of 8.41. Take-Two had $328.28 million in total cash for the latest quarter.

