Top 4 NYSE Stocks In The Water Utilities Industry With The Highest Operating Margin

Below are the top water utilities stocks on the NYSE in terms of operating margin. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at Aqua America

WTR

is 41.76%. Aqua America's ROE for the same period is 12.15%. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at American Water Works Company

AWK

is 32.96%. American Water's revenue for the same period is $2.84 billion. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at American States Water Company

AWR

is 23.44%. American States had $43.07 million in total cash for the latest quarter. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at SJW

SJW

is 22.07%. SJW's PEG ratio is 1.78.