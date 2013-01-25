ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Top 4 NYSE Stocks In The Water Utilities Industry With The Highest Operating Margin

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:07 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top water utilities stocks on the NYSE in terms of operating margin. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at Aqua America
WTR
is 41.76%. Aqua America's ROE for the same period is 12.15%. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at American Water Works Company
AWK
is 32.96%. American Water's revenue for the same period is $2.84 billion. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at American States Water Company
AWR
is 23.44%. American States had $43.07 million in total cash for the latest quarter. The trailing-twelve-month operating margin at SJW
SJW
is 22.07%. SJW's PEG ratio is 1.78.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Highest Operating MarginNYSE StocksWater Utilities IndustryTrading Ideas