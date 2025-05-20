TJX Companies, Qualcomm And Bitcoin ETF On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe, chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM here, adding that he likes the new deal with Nvidia Corp. NVDA to build CPU chips.

Qualcomm revealed its intentions to manufacture custom data center CPUs, potentially facilitating communication with Nvidia’s graphics processors (GPUs), a vital part of its AI chip portfolio. Qualcomm's future chips will incorporate Nvidia's technology, facilitating rapid communication with Nvidia's graphics processors (GPUs), a vital part of its AI chip portfolio.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX as his final trade.

Supporting his view, JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss, on Monday, maintained TJX with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $127 to $130. TJX, meanwhile, is expected to release its first quarter fiscal 2026 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, May 21.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT, saying the momentum continues with the Trump family getting more steeped into the crypto business.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices jumped around 1.6% over the past 24 hours to trade past the $105,000 mark.

Price Action:

QUALCOMM shares gained 0.8% to close at $153.70 on Monday.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained 1.3% during Monday's session.

TJX shares rose 1.3% to close at $135.03 on Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock