How To Earn $500 A Month From Broadcom Stock

Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares settled higher on Thursday, as shares of semiconductor and chip companies received a boost following strong earnings from Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

Earlier this week, Broadcom announced the launch of Sian 2, its 200 Gbps per lane (200G/lane) PAM-4 digital signal processing (DSP) PHY, building on the original Sian DSP.

Some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the Palo Alto, California-based company's dividends. As of now, Broadcom offers an annual dividend yield of 1.19%. That’s a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share, or $2.12 a year.

How can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $503,995 or around 2,830 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $100,799 or around 566 shares.

Calculate it: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($2.12 in this case). So, $6,000 / $2.12 = 2,830 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $2.12 = 566 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

Price Action: Shares of Broadcom gained 1.5% to close at $178.09 on Wednesday.

