Discover Sports-Business Synergy With Barry Klarberg At Benzinga's Draft Event

On Thursday, Barry Klarberg will grace the stage at Benzinga’s Sports Business Titans event. Klarberg is a maestro at blending the high-stakes worlds of sports and business. As President of MAI Capital New York, a University of Michigan professor, and the New York Yankees co-owner, Klarberg’s résumé reads like a playbook of professional triumphs across fields.

Leadership And Influence

Klarberg’s career took off at Deloitte, where he specialized in sports and entertainment, shaping his future trajectory. In 1992, he founded KRT Business Management, which later merged into Assante Wealth Management Services and ultimately led him to establish Monarch Business & Wealth Management. This firm, which he later sold to MAI Capital Management in 2022, catered to high-net-worth individuals and showcased Klarberg’s prowess in financial planning.

Moreover, Klarberg’s impact is felt in academia and media. He regularly contributes insights on CNN and CNBC and teaches at the University of Michigan. His course, “Business Developments in Sports,” aligns closely with his professional ethos, focusing on the intersection of sports performance and business insight.

Community And Legacy

Klarberg’s commitment extends to philanthropy and community service. His work with various charitable organizations, such as the National Meningitis Association and the USO, highlights his dedication to giving back to the community. His recognition as a Kentucky Colonel highlights his contributions beyond business and sports.

Why You Should Attend Benzinga’s Draft Event

The Benzinga Sports Business Titans event features a strong lineup of speakers from the sports and business worlds. Each guest will share their journeys of entrepreneurship and investments.

Titans, social media stars, and business leaders will share advice and provide a behind-the-scenes look at how sports and business often intersect. This event features former and current athletes and critical business voices. Join Benzinga for the 2024 Sports Business Titans. Get tickets here.

