by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
November 19, 2022 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Inflation has remained a major irritant despite economic growth slowing and flashing a recession warning.
  • The Fed is fixated on reining in inflation and bringing it under its target of 2%.
Worried About Inflation? This Indicator Suggests Pricing Pressure May Be On Its Way Down

After October producer and consumer price inflation prints raised hopes of a let-up in inflationary pressure, the focus has shifted to other indicators that have implications for inflation.

What Happened: Used car prices, as measured by the Manheim User Car Index, have now declined 14% year-over-year, marking the biggest annual drop with data going back to 2009, Charlie Bilello, founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors said.

The index served as a leading indicator of higher inflation rates in 2020, he noted. The recent downturn, therefore, is likely to be a leading indicator of inflation rates to come, he added.

In a separate tweet, Bilello highlighted the CarGurus Used Car Index, which was trading at a 52-week low.

The fund manager said he expects the next consumer price inflation report to show a negative year-over-year print for used cars/trucks. “This would be the first year-over-year decline in a major CPI component in over a year,” he added.

Why It’s Important: Some market watchers and analysts have begun calling for deflation. Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood on Friday quote-tweeted a graphic showing a record fall in supplier delivery time and said she expects inflation to fall in line with the chart.

“Deflation is the risk,” she added.

If the November consumer price inflation report confirms that the easing seen in pricing pressure in October signals a trend and not an aberration, the Fed might be emboldened to at least telegraph that a slowdown in rate hikes could be in the cards.

Posted In: Charlie BilelloTop StoriesEconomicsFederal Reserve