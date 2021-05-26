Why GameStop And AMC Entertainment Are Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) are trading higher Wednesday morning as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to squeeze the stocks higher.

What Happened: GameStop released an NFT platform late Tuesday.

"We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers, marketers, and community leaders," the company stated on its NFT page. An animated image with the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) logo says "Power to the players. Power to the creators. Power to the collectors."

AMC Entertainment has been trending higher since its earnings report on May 6 in which the company issued optimistic forward-looking statements.

"We finally can now say that we are looking at an increasingly favorable environment for movie-going and for AMC as a company over the coming few months," said Adam Aron, president and CEO of AMC.

Why It Matters: GameStop and AMC Entertainment are trending across popular social media platforms. The pair of "meme" stocks are by far the most mentioned on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment are the top trending stocks on Stocktwits and multiple phrases about the two companies are trending on Twitter including #Gamestonk, #AMC500k and #AMCFORLIFE.

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, GameStop was up 11.40% in premarket trading at $233.48.

AMC Entertainment was up 8.90% at $17.87.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.