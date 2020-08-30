A Look At Berkshire Hathaway's Top 9 Holdings On Warren Buffett's 90th Birthday

Warren Buffett, the “Oracle of Omaha”, turns 90 today. The legendary investor has been one of the most followed figures in the stock market. He is the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A), a conglomerate that owns a portfolio of diversified assets, and also owns a sizable investment portfolio of publicly traded stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway owns well-known companies like Geico, Duracell, and Dairy Queen. For years, many have followed the other portion of the portfolio, tracking the stock picks of the legendary Buffett. The company’s equity investment portfolio owns stakes in 44 companies and holds a value of $207 billion.

In honor of his 90th birthday, here is a look at the top nine holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway equity investment portfolio as of June 30.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) $89.4 billion Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) $22 billion Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) $17.9 billion American Express (NYSE: AXP) $14.4 billion Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE: KHC) $10.4 billion 6Moody’s Corp (NYSE: MCO) $6.8 billion Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) $6.1 billion US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) $4.9 billion DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) $3 billion

Technology makes up the largest part of the equity investment portfolio with 46% of assets. Apple makes up the majority of that large stake, making up 44% of the entire investment portfolio. Buffett started purchasing a stake in Apple in the first quarter of 2016. That stake he bought in several installments has gained more than $80 billion over the last three or four years.

The financial sector makes up 32% of the investment portfolio. Three bank stocks are represented in the top nine with American Express also being a top-five holding. In the second quarter, Buffett did lower stakes in two banks, cutting stakes in both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

The quarterly filing by Berkshire Hathaway showed that the cost basis for the current $207.5 billion in securities was $96.1 billion. This shows that these 44 stocks have net unrealized gains of $11.4 billion.

Coca-Cola has remained one of the longest-held stocks in the portfolio, first purchased in 1988. Buffett is famous for his love for the brand as he himself drinks five cans a day. “I’m one quarter Coca-Cola,” Buffett once told Fortune, referring to the drink amounting to 25% of his daily calorie intake.

Warren Buffett is currently the fourth richest person in the world with Forbes ranking his net worth at $82.3 billion. Berkshire Hathaway shares are down 4% in 2020. Shares have increased by 59% over the last five years. Over the last ten years, shares are up 176%.

Happy Birthday to the legendary investor Warren Buffett!

