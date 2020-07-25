Barron's Picks And Pans: Crispr, McDonald's, Nikola And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the prospects for electric truck makers.

Other featured articles look at companies seeking a cure for sickle cell, risks associated with mortgage REITs and a bubble forming in hydrogen fuel-cell stocks.

Also, the prospects for a troubled California utility, a tobacco pick, a fast-food giant and more.

Cover story "Electric Trucks Are the Future. The Stocks Are for the Bold." by Al Root suggests that though speculative fervor has sent shares of electric-truck makers like Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) soaring, competition is stiff and Tesla-like returns may prove elusive.

Bill Alpert's "These Companies Are Seeking a Cure for Sickle Cell" points out that successful treatments would demonstrate the potential for gene therapy and boost biotech companies like Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP).

In "PG&E Looks Undervalued After Exiting Bankruptcy," Alexandra Scaggs shows why California utility PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is cheap relative to its peers, but it's difficult to assess how much of its discount is warranted.

The Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) appears to be a one-off, according to "The Pandemic Has Hit Oil Stocks. Chevron's Deal Isn't Enough to Change That" by Avi Salzman.

In Bill Alpert's "There's a Bubble Forming in Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Stocks," see why Barron's thinks that stocks of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and other makers of hydrogen fuel cells are in danger of jackknifing.

"Tobacco and ESG? One Cigarette Maker Sees a Perfect Match" by Jack Hough takes a look at why Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), aiming to build a smoke-free future, recasts itself as an ESG (environmental, social and governance) play. Will investors buy it?

Companies like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) use leverage to boost returns, and some have cut dividends due to the pandemic. So says Lawrence C. Strauss's "Mortgage REITs Carry Double-Digit Yields — and the Risks That Come With Such Yields."

In "Americans Are Antsy. McDonald's Stock Could Get a Boost From the Drive-Through Window," Ben Levisohn makes a case that hard-hit Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) stock could see improvement as Americans get sick of staying at home.