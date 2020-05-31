Barron's Picks And Pans: Cheniere Energy, Delta Air Lines, Extended Stay And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers some stocks poised to rebound as the economy reopens.

Other featured articles look at why now is a good time to buy insurance stocks, and who wins as Americans take to the roads again.

Also, the prospects for a senior-living stock, cruise and hotel stocks with a difference, and more.

Cover story "7 Travel Stocks Set for Success as Lockdowns End" by Avi Salzman shows why, despite the recession, Americans are about to hit the road. Now is the time to find deals in the likes of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

Avi Salzman's "A Senior-Living Stock That Should Age Well" suggests that with manageable debt and a seemingly safe dividend, Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ: CTRE) looks like a standout in a corner of the real estate industry that has growth potential.

In "Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Insurance Stocks," Al Root points out that shares of property and casualty insurers such as Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) typically rally after catastrophic events as the industry raises its rates.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) not only has a loyal and relatively wealthy customer base, but it faces lighter logistical challenges than its bigger cruise line rivals. So says "Why This Small, Elite Cruise Operator Could Weather the Coronavirus Storm" by Alexandra Scaggs.

In Daren Fonda's "3 Airline Stocks That Can Benefit From a Pickup in Domestic Travel," see why Americans are more likely to book domestic, short-haul leisure trips, rather than business and international flights. What does that mean for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and others?

See Also: 'Price Is Truth': Analyzing Stock Chart Performance Using Technicals

"Hotel Stocks Have Been Hit Hard. Why Extended Stay Is Different" by Carleton English examines why, unlike other hotel chains, Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ: STAY), has not had to make radical changes to its operations.

Driving is rebounding as the economy reopens and Americans take to their cars, according to Andrew Bary's "Americans Are Getting Back on the Road. 3 Stocks to Buy." That looks bullish for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) and others.

In "Buy This Energy Company. It Raised Its Dividend Twice This Year," Avi Salzman discusses why, thanks to long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CQP) offers safety that is unusual for such a challenged sector.

Also in this week's Barron's: