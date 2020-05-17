Barron's Picks And Pans: Cisco, Gilead, Netflix, Wayfair And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story shows how the race for a COVID-19 vaccine could affect investors.

Other featured articles look at stocks involved in the race for 5G and some value stocks that are worth a look now.

Also, the prospects for an online retailer, a networking stock, video streaming picks and more.

"How the Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine Affects Investors" by Josh Nathan-Kazis asks which stocks could face steep drops if their coronavirus vaccines fall through. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)? Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)?

Nicholas Jasinski's "5G Is Here. Will Anyone Care?" shows why investors should temper their expectations about the next wave of wireless service. Will AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) or Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) be likely to benefit first?

In "The U.S. and China's New Battle: 5G," Reshma Kapadia suggests that neither nation is willing to fall behind in shaping a new generation of communications. What's that mean for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and more?

Shares of online furniture seller Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) have soared during the lockdown, but the stock soon could come under heavy pressure. So says "Wayfair's Stock Could Drop 25% as Economy Reopens" by Bill Alpert.

In Eric J. Savitz's "Earnings Lesson: Cisco Still Matters," see why Barron's believes that, despite a terrible earnings report, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock deserves to trade more like video-streaming superstar Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM).

"Covid-19 Is Crimping Cable TV and Boosting Netflix " by Jack Hough makes the case that soaring demand for streaming might work out well for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and ViacomCBS Inc. (NYSE: VIAC).

Value stocks have been anything but values in recent years, according to Evie Liu's "Value Stocks Look Cheaper Than Ever." They may be worth a look now. Does that include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)?

In "No Covid Vaccine? These Three Companies Sell Other 'Mission Critical' Products," Al Root examines FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) and others that specialize in products and services that will make offices safer for returning workers.

Also in this week's Barron's: