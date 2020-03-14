Barron's Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Airline And Oil Stocks, And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses what comes next for struggling airline stocks.

Other featured articles present Barron's Roundtable picks, how to invest like a lender and what Warren Buffet could do now.

Also, the prospects for oil stocks, cruise stocks and more.

Cover story "What's Next for Airline Stocks? Things Could Get Even Worse." by Daren Fonda points out that the airline industry has already blown past some of the worst-case scenarios. See what's next for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and their peers.

Lauren R. Rublin and Reshma Kapadia's "18 Stock Picks For Turbulent Times: Barron's Roundtable" shows why these investment experts like Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and more, even if a recession is coming.

In "7 Stocks That Could Weather Oil's Global Price War," Avi Salzman looks at why, even with Russia and Saudi Arabia battling each other and America's shale producers, some U.S. drillers, shippers and refiners will survive. Will Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) be one of them?

Airline stocks from Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) to United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) have been cheap throughout the entire bull market, and new global travel restrictions have made them cheaper. So says "Airline Stocks Aren't a Buy Yet. Here's Watch to Watch For." by Nicholas Jasinski and Al Root.

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Batten the Hatches, Cruise Line Investors," see why Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and its peers may be in rough waters, but analysts say they should have the financial means to weather a few bad quarters.

"Shopping for Stocks? Think Like a Lender." by Jack Hough discusses why investors should look beyond income statements to balance sheets and cash-flow statements, which show the ability to weather a collapse in commerce. What does that reveal about the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL)?

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) CEO now has the opportunity to follow his own maxim about being greedy when others are fearful, according to Andrew Bary's "It's Time for Warren Buffett to Get Greedy."

In "How a $27 Billion Fund Finds Quality Dividend Stocks," Lawrence C. Strauss shows why Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) are among the JPMorgan Equity Income fund's holdings.

Also in this week's Barron's: