'Fast Money Halftime Report' Give Their View On Bristol-Myers, Adobe And More

Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he bought VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) the other day, because it gives him diversification.

Pete Najarian would wait for a pullback in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) before he buys it. He thinks the stock would be a buy at $52 or $53.

Jon Najarian likes Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He noticed some short-term calls buying.

Stephen Weiss would be a buyer of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Meghan Shue increased her Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE: XLP) exposure back in May and she would not be a buyer at this point. She added that in the best case the consumer is going to remain resilient and interest rates are going to move higher, which is favorable for Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY).