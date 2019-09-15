Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a Big 3 automaker and a restructured industrial company.

Bearish calls in the past week included a tobacco, a software and construction equipment leaders.





The big U.S. indexes ended the past week barely any higher than where they started, led by the Dow Jones industrial average's less than 2% rise. It was another busy week, with the Brexit and trade war dramas still chugging along, while the European Central Bank resumed quantitative easing and the U.S. deficit topped $1 trillion again.

In addition, one famed billionaire investor passed away and another just may have signaled his retirement. Oh, and the latest iPhone launched as well.

Bulls

The iPhone 11 has put Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) on the radar of some deep-pocketed traders, according to Wayne Duggan's "Option Traders Making Large Bullish Bets On Apple Following iPhone 11 Event.

Dave Royse's "Junk Bonds Maybe, But Ford's Stock Still Looks Good To These Analysts" shows why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock still has plenty of horsepower despite last week's bad news.

"Jefferies Begins DuPont With Bullish View, Says Optionality, Discipline Create Resilience" by Priya Nigam shows why DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) shares could be in a "sweet spot."

In "Longbow Upgrades Micron As Memory Market Fundamentals Improve," Shanthi Rexaline reveals why Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has not received due credit for certain improvements, or so says one key analyst.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Wall Street More Bullish On Gap Following Investor Day and 5 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp.

Bears

In Priya Nigam's "Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria's Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside," see what may be up with the underlying fundamentals at Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO).

Dave Royse's "Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print" takes a look at the prospects for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) after last week's disappointing quarterly report and co-CEO announcement.

There's no relief in sight for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). So says "Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere And Caterpillar, Sees 'Likely Need To Cut Production Soon'" by Wayne Duggan.

"'Limited Scope, Time To Stage A Turnaround': GameStop Analysts React To Difficult Q2" by Brett Hershmann examines why things may get worse before they get better at GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Be sure to check out BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential and 14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers for additional bearish calls.

