Barron's Picks And Pans: Barrick Gold, Costco, Disney, GE And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story features the top picks from the 2019 Barron's Roundtable.

Other featured articles offer bargain gold mining stocks and how to play the life sciences boom.

Also, the prospects for office REITs, a retail stock on sale and a battleground stock.

"Barron's 2019 Roundtable: What to Buy Now" by Lauren R. Rublin reveals what the 10 members of the Barron's 2019 Roundtable consider their best ideas for the coming year. Their picks include Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT). See what else made the list and why.

Andrew Bary's "Why Gold Mining Stocks Are an Unalloyed Bargain" points out that both Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) and Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) have made big acquisitions. See why Barron's thinks their shares now offer an opportunity for investors to profit when the yellow metal regains its luster.

In "Five Ways to Play a Growing Health Sector," Daren Fonda makes the case that stocks of companies that make diagnostic health products, such as BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH), have had a strong run and, with increased demand and plenty of money for research and development, more gains could be on the way.

Real estate investment trusts that specialize in office properties have badly lagged the overall REIT market, according to "Office REITs at Bargain Prices" by Lawrence C. Strauss. But be careful, the article warns, because not every region is equally attractive. Find out how Barron's believes Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) and others may fare.

In Avi Salzman's "Costco Stock Might Be a Good Buy After 2018's Pullback," see why, although shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have slumped since September, this retail club's sales have grown nicely and its bond with members is as strong now as ever. Could the stock jump more than 15 percent?

"GE Stock Could Drop to 5 Bucks, Analyst Says" by Al Root discusses why General Electric Company (NASDAQ: GE) continues to be a battleground stock for Wall Street analysts. Check out the article and find out which key analyst questions the value of GE Capital Aviation Services and which one is bullish on the unit's value instead.

Also in this week's Barron's: