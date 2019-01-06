Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Exxon, Morgan Stanley And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story shows how to find yields of up to 10 percent in the year ahead.

Other featured articles examine the prospects for the iPhone maker after last week's debacle and for S&P 500 bargains.

Also, a cheap aircraft-leasing company, a truck maker turns around and a reliable defensive play.

"Best Income Investments for 2019" by Andrew Bary shows how investors can get yields from 3 percent to 10 percent through individual securities, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and a hard-hit group of closed-end funds. See what to expect from the likes of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Tae Kim's "Why There's Still Plenty of Value in Apple's Core" makes the case that though Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) just lost $75 billion in market value, a mediocre product cycle doesn't change it strengths. Check out the article to see what those strengths are specifically, and what may be ahead for the iPhone and Mac maker.

In "These Low P/E Stocks Have Better Days Ahead," Jack Hough points out that more than 100 S&P 500 components trade at earnings multiples of less than 10. See why AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and others look like good bets, and whether CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) made the list.

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) are down some 40 percent over the past 12 months, according to "Air Lease Shares Are Down and Could Be a Bargain" by Vito J. Racanelli. For investors with a longer time frame, this is a relatively inexpensive price for a well-managed aircraft-leasing company, says Barron's.

In Nicholas Jasinski's "A Leaner Navistar Offers a Low Price, a Clean Balance Sheet, and a Possible Suitor," see why Barron's believes new Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) management has cleaned up the mess after the big truck maker almost crashed due to a disastrous engine switch, and it now looks ready to roll.

"Utility Stocks Can Be Steady Performers in Times of Turmoil" by Lawrence C. Strauss discusses how utilities lived up to their reputation as a solid defensive play in 2018 and have the potential to keep outperforming. Find out whether the Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU) is worth a look now.

Also in this week's Barron's: