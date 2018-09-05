It’s official: as of Tuesday, two U.S. companies, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), have entered the $1-trillion market cap landscape within a few short weeks.

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) are considered top contenders for the next spot.

Which company will be next?

Microsoft

In May, Microsoft's market cap surpassed Alphabet’s for the first time in years after a 43-percent jump in shares. The growth was driven mainly by a strengthened outlook for Microsoft's cloud computing products, such as the Office 365 software suite and the Azure web hosting business.

Microsoft’s market cap was last reported at $855.39 billion.

The stock was down 2.74 percent at $108.61 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Alphabet

Alphabet's market cap stands at $829.43 billion. Driven largely by Google’s cloud business and advertising, recent earnings data in July showed revenue of $32.7 billion, a 26-percent year-over-year increase.

Despite strong momentum, the European Union recently levied Google with a proposed $5-billion antitrust fine for the company’s Android policies.

Alphabet shares were down 2.26 percent at $1,183.96 at the time of publication.

In May, Statista outlined the race for the top companies likely to hit the $1 trillion mark. Of the four companies listed, Alphabet and Microsoft appear most likely to reach the milestone next. Given the recent industry success and growing value of both companies, Forbes projects the next $1-trillion company will arrive by May 2019.

Infographic courtesy of Statista.

