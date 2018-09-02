Barron's Picks And Pans: Best Buy, Kansas City Southern, Salesforce And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's reviews what the sector overhaul could mean for the tech sector.

Other featured articles examine the prospects for a railroad operator on the right track and a tech company trying out co-CEOs.

Also, a specialty retailer gets no love and a food company that's no bargain.

"Alphabet and Facebook Are Out of the Tech Sector" by Daren Fonda takes a look at Standard & Poor's and MSCI's overhaul of the taxonomy that categorizes companies into sectors, industries, and the like. The shift will trigger a migration of hundreds of stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), with broad market implications.

Ben Levisohn's "Sector Shift Is About to Create a Buying Opportunity" points out that there likely is going to be a lot of "noise" in the market as exchange traded funds rearrange their portfolios to accommodate the changes being made to the sector classifications of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and others. Barron's shares why that's a good thing.

In "Trade Deal Puts Kansas City Southern on a Better Track," Avi Salzman suggests that the easing of trade tensions with Mexico and the emerging overhaul of that country's energy industry likely will produce big opportunities for railroad operator Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and its stock should benefit.

The co-founder and chief executive at salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) has worked effectively with his chief operating officer for years, according to "Salesforce Duo Makes the Case for Co-CEOs in Tech" by Jon Swartz. Now they are trying to make a co-CEOship work. Are two heads are better than one, particularly when it comes to tech companies?

See Also: A NAFTA Negotiation Timeline: Week Ends Without US-Canada Deal

In Ben Levisohn's "Best Buy Can't Get No Respect," find out why sometimes good just isn't good enough, as retailer Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) found out after releasing its fiscal second-quarter results last week. And see why Barron's says that Wall Street continues to underestimate the company, which must be doing something right in a very difficult retail environment.

"Put Campbell Soup on the Back Burner for Now" by Andrew Bary makes a case that Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is no bargain after opting against putting the company up for sale and setting financial guidance that is below the Wall Street consensus for this fiscal year. Is Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) a better bet?

Also in this week's Barron's: