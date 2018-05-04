Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An 'Amazing Business': Buffett Buys 75M More Apple Shares In Q1

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2018 9:17am   Comments
Share:
An 'Amazing Business': Buffett Buys 75M More Apple Shares In Q1
Related BRK-A
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla Earnings, Under Armour's Future, GM, Nvidia, Square And More
Your Guide To The Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting
Related BRK-B
A Cheap Value ETF For April
JPMorgan Dismisses Buffett-GE Buyout Rumor

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) ended 2017 owning 165.3 million shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. The billionaire investor said Friday that his firm bought another 75 million shares in the iPhone maker.

What Happened

Buffett isn't looking to spend time trying to guess how many iPhone Xs Apple will sell in any one given quarter, he said during a CNBC interview Friday morning. Investors who do so may be totally missing the point, as Apple boasts a "wide, wide gap" against its peers, said Buffett, 87.

This would be similar to BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)'s dominance in the cell phone market in its early days 10 years ago. At that point in time, no one bothered to question how many BlackBerry devices the company would sell in any one given quarter.

Apple is an "amazing business" with products so appealing they belong "on a dining room table — that's not the way it used to be," Buffett said. 

Why It's Important

Investing in Apple is akin to investing in a farm, Buffett said. Nobody bases an investment decision on a farm based on whether or not it will rain next year, he said. Rather, investors buy a firm because it is a "good investment over 10 or 20 years."

What's Next

Buffett's confirmation of an incremental stake in Apple, coupled with his positive views on the overall economy, helped boost Apple's stock higher by nearly 1 percent early Friday morning at $178.80. It will soon be seen if the stock can hold onto its gains, as bull investors hope the stock can move above its all-time high of $183.50.

Related Links:

What Investors Are Watching For In This Year's Berkshire Hathaway Meeting

Warren Buffett Says He Could Write A Check To Buy General Electric If He Wanted To

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: CNBC iPhone X Warren BuffettTop Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BB)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Buffett-Apple, Activision Blizzard, Weight Watchers And More
Market Seems To Lack Direction As Nerves Flare Over Trade
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Square, Paypal Fall As Amazon Pay Works To Poach Market Share
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Community Health Systems Surges Following Q1 Beat; TC PipeLines Shares Slide
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From May 2, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BRK-A
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.