Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: FANG Stocks, GM, Chipotle And More

It was a week that began with another national tragedy, this time in Las Vegas, but ended with the markets still near all-time highs. Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks, as it does every week. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen in the past week.

Bulls

"Is GM Finally Getting The Props It Deserves?" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at why shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) hit an all-time high, even before GM unveiled it anticipates 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. In addition, one key analyst was convinced of the Detroit car maker's unexpected leadership in self-driving technology.

In "A Buying Opportunity," Wayne Duggan presents a case for why the long-term story at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is much more import than its near-term numbers. The electric vehicle maker's "delivery number means nothing," said one top analyst in a note to clients last week.

Shanthi Rexaline's "The Netflix Price Increase: What It Means For Shareholders" shows why one analyst feels continued bullishness on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is justified in the wake of last week's price increase announcement. See how much upside the analyst's reiterated price target implies from recent levels.

Bears

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and other colossal tech stocks have shown little sign of slowing down so far in 2017, according to "Short Sellers Pour Into FAANG Stocks " by Wayne Duggan. But short sellers seem to see the writing on the wall and have been quietly piling into these stocks in recent weeks.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Most Airlines Are Cleared For Takeoff, But Spirit May Stay Grounded," see why this low-cost carrier was the only one to rate a downgrade from one top analyst. What is the revenue outlook for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE), and which airlines were pointed to as the current favorites?

"Chipotle Back At $300 Area: Buy, Sell Or Hold?" by Wayne Duggan points out that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) was again on the verge of a major technical breakdown. Is there any good news for the bulls? How have investors such as Pershing Square's Bill Ackman fared. Have the analysts that were bullish over the summer stuck with the stock?

