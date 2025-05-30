Ross Gerber Weighs In As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Hails 'Extraordinary Engineer' Elon Musk

Gerber Kawasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, Ross Gerber, hints that collaborations between Nvidia Corp NVDA and Tesla Inc. TSLA will be a big part of the future of robotics.

What Happened: "Nvidia is 🔥- pay attention as the future plays out in front of us. And yes tesla will be a big part of this," Gerber said, quoting a video on social media platform X on Thursday.

The video showcased Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shedding light on the company's business activities with Tesla and Elon Musk. "We do a lot of business with Tesla and xAI. Elon, as you know, is an extraordinary engineer, " Huang said.

Huang also hailed Musk's work with Grok — Musk's AI model — as well as Tesla's FSD and Optimus Robots, as "world-class" and said how the products represent "gigantic opportunities."

"I think the Optimus opportunity is just right around the corner," Huang said before adding that Optimus has the necessary volume and technology to advance robotics, which Huang said has the potential to be the next "multi-trillion dollar" industry.

Why It Matters: Gerber has maintained bearish views on the company and has called Tesla's Robotaxi into question on several occasions. However, the investor recently shared that his firm still held Tesla stock.

However, Tesla has been in the spotlight for its Robotaxi launch in Austin, for which the company is reportedly targeting a June 12 launch date. Musk recently said the company has ramped up testing of Unsupervised FSD in Austin "a month ahead of schedule."

Musk's commitment to Tesla following his exit from DOGE has helped the EV giant, with the company's stock surging overnight following the announcement from the CEO. U.S. President Donald Trump said he will host Musk at the White House as he exits DOGE.

