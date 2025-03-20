Elon Musk Says 'Hang On To Your Stock' In Surprise Late-Evening Tesla All-Hands Meeting — Touts 7 Million EVs, Optimus Robot, And AI Supercomputer Dojo (CORRECTED)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct an error in Tesla’s price action.

On Thursday night, Tesla Inc. TSLA abruptly scheduled an all-hands meeting. The event was set to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET, but it didn't start until 9:58 p.m. ET.

What Happened: The presentation started with Tesla CEO Elon Musk praising the company's workforce. "Some of the finest people in the world work at Tesla, designing and manufacturing our incredible products. Thanks to you for everything you are doing, well done."

He then outlined key milestones achieved by the company, announcing that Tesla has now produced over 7 million vehicles globally. Looking ahead, Musk projected that Tesla will surpass the 10 million vehicle mark next year.

Musk went on to add that both manufacturing and servicing vehicles require overcoming significant challenges, but despite occasional turbulence, the future is "incredibly bright."

The Tesla CEO outlined his vision for a future of "sustainable abundance," underscoring the role of solar energy, battery storage, and AI in creating a world where resources are plentiful without compromising nature.

He reiterated Tesla's broader ambitions, including space travel and colonization of Mars.

Musk then highlighted Tesla's ongoing success, noting that Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world. He also celebrated Cybertruck's rapid rise as the top-selling electric pickup, Tesla's position as Europe's best-selling EV brand, and the company's growing presence in international markets, including Lithuania, Chile, and the Philippines.

“If you read the news, It feels like Armageddon,” he said, adding, “I can’t walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire.”

Musk praised the upgraded Model 3 and reaffirmed the Cybertruck's five-star safety rating. He also defended the Tesla Semi factory, which some critics had dismissed as unfeasible.

He also pointed out that some investors, like ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, have already recognized the disruptive potential of Tesla's autonomous future. "What I am saying is, hang on to your stock."

Musk praised Tesla's extensive Supercharger network, which now allows seamless road trips across the U.S., Europe, China, and Australia. He said that Tesla's battery life is designed to exceed human endurance, stating, "The battery will last longer than your bladder—just plug in when you take a restroom break, grab a coffee, and you're back on the road."

He also said that Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer is making significant progress, with the Dojo first-generation now fully operational at Gigafactory New York and Palo Alto. The system is actively handling AI training workloads, currently accounting for approximately 5%—and nearing 10%—of Tesla's total AI training.

The company plans to introduce a more advanced version, expected to be "ten times" more powerful.

Musk then touted the rapid development of Optimus.

"Optimus has gone from an idea to the most sophisticated humanoid robot on Earth. There's nothing close to its level of sophistication," Musk said. He credited Tesla's expertise in AI, electric motors, batteries, and large-scale manufacturing as key factors enabling Optimus to be mass-produced at an affordable price.

Tesla all-hands live presentation

https://t.co/jQOt6WB2LN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

Why It Matters: Earlier in the night, Business Insider reported that Tesla employees were caught off guard as they were given little notice. Internal Microsoft Teams messages revealed that some employees were uncertain about the event's purpose and short notice.

The confusion only deepened when Tesla posted a livestream link ahead of the meeting, only to abruptly take it down about 30 minutes later.

The EV giant restarted the livestream shortly before the scheduled 9:30 p.m. ET start time, but it remained silent for at least 30 minutes. Musk tweeted a link to the event at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Price Action: Tesla's stock gained 0.17% on Thursday's regular session, closing at $236.26. In after-hours trading, it dropped 0.51%, reaching $235.06. Year-to-date, the company's shares have dropped 37.71%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

