Toyota Records First Worldwide Production Increase In A Year, But Sales Remain Stagnant In January

On Thursday, Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. TM said that its production of Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles worldwide rose by about 6% in January, marking the first year-on-year increase in 12 months.

What Happened: The company’s worldwide production rose 5.6% to 781,729 units in January, on the back of a 22% jump in production within Japan which offset a 1.4% decline in production outside home ground.

Sales of Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles rose by a meager 0.1% to 785,632 units in January on the back of a 12.5% jump in Japan spurred by the introduction of new vehicles. Sales outside of Japan, however, fell by 2% to 659,098 units following a significant drop in sales in China owing to severe market conditions and intensifying price competition.

In North America, sales fell by 1.1% to 191,186 units.

Toyota’s EV Sales: The company sold 382,458 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicles globally last month, marking a jump of about 18% from Jan.2024. Electrified vehicles refer to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, mild hybrids, and fuel-cell electric vehicles.

Pure electric vehicles or BEVs accounted for just 3% of Toyota’s overall electrified vehicle sales last month.

Unit Performance: Toyota’s subsidiary Daihatsu reported a 40.2% increase in sales in January to 52,343 units after sales within Japan more than doubled and offset a drop in sales outside the country.

Hino Motors, however, witnessed a 5.6% drop in global sales following a steep 14.3% drop in sales outside Japan.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock