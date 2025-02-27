February 27, 2025 12:52 AM 2 min read

Toyota Records First Worldwide Production Increase In A Year, But Sales Remain Stagnant In January

by Anan Ashraf Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

On Thursday, Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. TM said that its production of Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles worldwide rose by about 6% in January, marking the first year-on-year increase in 12 months.

What Happened: The company’s worldwide production rose 5.6% to 781,729 units in January, on the back of a 22% jump in production within Japan which offset a 1.4% decline in production outside home ground.

Sales of Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles rose by a meager 0.1% to 785,632 units in January on the back of a 12.5% jump in Japan spurred by the introduction of new vehicles. Sales outside of Japan, however, fell by 2% to 659,098 units following a significant drop in sales in China owing to severe market conditions and intensifying price competition.

In North America, sales fell by 1.1% to 191,186 units.

Toyota’s EV Sales: The company sold 382,458 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicles globally last month, marking a jump of about 18% from Jan.2024. Electrified vehicles refer to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, mild hybrids, and fuel-cell electric vehicles.

Pure electric vehicles or BEVs accounted for just 3% of Toyota’s overall electrified vehicle sales last month.

Unit Performance: Toyota’s subsidiary Daihatsu reported a 40.2% increase in sales in January to 52,343 units after sales within Japan more than doubled and offset a drop in sales outside the country.

Hino Motors, however, witnessed a 5.6% drop in global sales following a steep 14.3% drop in sales outside Japan.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$185.963.62%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechdaihatsuelectric vehiclesEVsHino Motorsmobility

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved