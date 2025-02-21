Apple's Visual Intelligence May Come To iPhone 15 Pro: Here's How It Can Transform Your Camera With AI-Powered Real-Time Search

Apple Inc.'s AAPL AI-driven Visual Intelligence feature is reportedly coming to iPhone 15 Pro models in an upcoming iOS update.

What Happened: Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI-powered features, includes Visual Intelligence, which allows users to analyze objects, translate text, and search for information in real-time using their iPhone's camera.

While iPhone 16 and 16 Pro users can trigger the feature using a dedicated camera button, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and newly launched iPhone 16e lack this hardware.

“Apple's solution to enable visual intelligence on the iPhone 16e, despite it lacking the Camera Control button, is two-fold. First, visual intelligence is now available in the Control Center. Second, as demonstrated by Apple in the announcement video, you can assign the Action Button to visual intelligence,” said Daring Fireball's John Gruber.

Gruber further said that Cupertino will likely assign Visual Intelligence to the Action button or use a Control Center shortcut, citing an Apple representative.

Apple hasn't confirmed which iOS version will bring Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro models, but Gruber speculates it may arrive in iOS 18.4, which could enter beta testing "any day now."

Why It Matters: Apple's decision to extend Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro users reduces the pressure to upgrade to the iPhone 16 series for AI-driven camera enhancements.

Since its launch in September 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro series has seen significant adoption, with the Pro and Pro Max models accounting for 5.44% and 6.83% of the market by November 2024, according to Statista.

