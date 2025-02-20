Trump Considers Alternatives For Air Force One Planes Besides Boeing, Says He's 'Not Happy,' But Dismisses Airbus

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering getting Air Force One planes from a different manufacturer besides Boeing Co BA.

What Happened: “I’m not happy with Boeing,” Trump said, as reported by Reuters. The President, however, dismissed the idea of using an Airbus plane.

The Pentagon gave a fixed-price contract to Boeing to deliver two new Air Force One planes several years ago. They were expected to be delivered in Dec. 2024 but have been delayed.

“We may do something else. We may go and buy a plane, or get a plane or something,” the president said on the heels of reports that the program could be delayed until 2029 or beyond owing to supply chain issues and changing requirements

Why It Matters: Air Force One technically refers to any Air Force aircraft with the U.S. President on board. However, it is often used to refer to two primary presidential aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. called VC-25A, a modified variant of the Boeing 747-200 airliner.

The U.S. Air Force is looking to replace the current primary presidential aircraft with VC-25B, based on the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental aircraft given the VC-25A is now old after being delivered in 1990 under the George HW Bush administration.

