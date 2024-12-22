Putin Ally Claims Elon Musk 'Remotely Disabled' His Militarized Cybertruck Armed With Machine Gun: 'He Gives Expensive Gifts From Heart, And Then Turns Them Off'

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has accused Elon Musk of remotely disabling his Tesla Cybertruck, which Kadyrov claimed was a gift from Musk. The Chechen leader made the allegations in a Telegram post, criticizing Musk's actions as "unmanly."

What Happened: Kadyrov, who has governed Chechnya since 2007, claimed the modified Cybertruck, equipped with a machine gun, was intended for use in the war against Ukraine. "Elon Musk behaved badly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then turns them off remotely," Kadyrov wrote. He also noted in the post that he had to tow the vehicle after it was disabled.

While Kadyrov asserted that Musk had personally gifted him the Cybertruck, Musk has categorically denied the claim. The mystery surrounding how Kadyrov obtained the vehicle is heightened by the fact that US sanctions prohibit direct export of the Cybertruck to Chechnya.

Earlier in August, Kadyrov had publicly showcased the vehicle, calling it a "Cyberbeast" and praising its technology.

Also Read: Putin Pal? Elon Musk Fires Back At Critics Accusing Him Of Supporting Russia

Experts have voiced skepticism about the utility of the Cybertruck in combat scenarios. Mark Cancian, a senior advisor with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the vehicle would be "totally useless" on the battlefield due to its weight and charging requirements.

Despite Kadyrov's assertions of the truck's combat readiness, analysts doubt its practicality in war zones.

This incident highlights broader concerns regarding Tesla's vehicle security and the potential misuse of its products in conflict areas.

The ability to remotely disable vehicles could raise questions about the implications for international security and Tesla's reputation as a global brand.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s Controversial Civil War Prophecy: Is Europe On The Edge?

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.