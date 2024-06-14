Adobe's Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Results Show AI Is Further Strengthening Its Creative Software Dominance

Loading... Loading...

On Thursday, Adobe Inc ADBE topped expectations on earnings and revenue with its fiscal second quarter results, along with lifting the full-year guidance.

AI-fueled Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights

For the quarter ended on May 31st, Adobe reported revenue grew 10% YoY to $5.31 billion, surpassing LSEG’s estimate of $5.29 billion. The design software maker reported adjusted earnings of $4.48, also surpassing LSEG’s estimate of $4.39.

Net-new annualized recurring revenue for the Digital Media business that cover Creative Cloud subscriptions amounted to $487 million as Creative Cloud subscribers upgraded their plans to access company’s generative AI model and use its capabilities to enhance their creative work.

Fiscal Third Quarter Outlook

For the current quarter, Adobe guided for adjusted earnings per share in the range between $4.50 and $4.55 on a revenue range between $5.33 billion and $5.38 billion.

A lifted fiscal 2024 full year outlook

Adobe bumped both the top and bottom line forecast it gave in March as it now expects full year adjusted earnings per share between $18.00 and $18.20 on revenue in the range between $21.40 billion and $21.50 billion.

Adobe is content with the adoption of AI functionality and its early monetization across its flagship offerings.

the media software maker is enjoying robust demand for its suit of generative AI digital media products, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen noted that the company hadn’t seen any noticeable changes to the economy, unlike its software peers that have recently trimmed their full-year guidance due to concerns over uncertain economic outlook and fears of enterprise AI interest having an expiration date. Adobe, who still only has competitors theoretically, but not practically, is not showing any signs of slowing down as it continues to dominate the creative software and digital marketing with its Creative Cloud that revolutionized digital creativity for design professional. Canva stepped up its competitive game in March by acquiring Affinity, but it is the regulators that mainly succeeded to wound Adobe. Last year, Adobe got investigated by the FTC for making its subscriptions too difficult to cancel. Shortly after, regulators discouraged Adobe from acquiring Stigma, the design software company. But, based on its results, being regulator-bruised did not harm Adobe’s creative software dominance field and undoubtedly, many software companies can only wish to be in its place.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.