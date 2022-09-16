ñol

Tesla Expands Supercharger Access To Other EVs In This European Country

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 12:44 PM | 1 min read

In Tesla Inc's TSLA mission to switch the world to sustainable energy and transportation, the company has set up a vast charging network specific to its vehicles around the world.

Within the last year, Tesla has worked to slowly open up this expansive charging network to electric vehicles from other brands.

Tesla's Supercharger network is already open to competing EVs from other manufactuers in 13 countries, including France, the U.K. and Spain.

Now, as shared by InsideEVs, Tesla is beginning the process of opening Supercharging in a 14th country: Iceland. 

Customers from other brands can download and use the Tesla app to find compatible chargers, as this program is still rolling out and not all Supercharger locations will be accessible.

Tesla has not announced how many chargers will be opening to everyone in Iceland. In other countries, cars from competing manufacturers pay a slightly higher rate to charge than Tesla's own vehicles, and can opt in to sign up to pay for a monthly membership program, that can reduce the price of charging. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

