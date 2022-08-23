ñol

A Look Inside Tesla's New 4680 Battery Pack

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 23, 2022 5:19 PM | 1 min read
A Look Inside Tesla's New 4680 Battery Pack

Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas has been ramping up Model Y production for several months now. The company is aiming to fill the vehicles with its new 4860 battery cell format, but due to issues ramping up, is also making some Model Ys at the factory with the older 2170 cells that are found in Model 3s and Ys made in the Fremont, California factory. 

The advantages of the 4680 cell format are numerous as detailed by Tesla, and now, as shared by InsideEVs, we can have an inside look of a 4680 battery pack from a delivered vehicle thanks to the Munro and Associates YouTube channel. 

The team, which is known for tearing apart many vehicles and judging their structure and components, said it came away impressed by this new battery pack. The components are said

to be high quality, while the construction is also efficient, with a great use of the available space.

One interesting improvement is the inclusion of direct connections between cells and collector plates, without small wire bonds. This reduces costs while also eliminating a point of failure.

Check out the full video for more information on Tesla's newest battery pack solution.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Posted In: electric vehiclesTech